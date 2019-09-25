Breaking News
Wife of MD Nigeria Railway Corporation kidnapped in Benin

On 4:51 pmIn Newsby

By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin

Wife of Mr. Fidet Okhiria,  Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, Mrs. Francisca Okhiria was allegedly kidnapped in Benin yesterday along Ulegun Road near Benin – City by unknown gunmen.

 Mrs. Okhiria was said to have been trailed from Airport Road by the suspected kidnappers and was accosted at the entrance of her house in a deadly and violent manner.
 The armed men who wore police uniform first opened fire severally before abducting her.  The daredevil Kidnappers who were trying to get away with their victim shot and killed an innocent military man who was standing by the roadside.
    It was gathered that the woman was taking through the  Airport Road to Ogba River where the kidnappers stationed their boat and took her to an unknown destination.

    An attempt made to reach the Police Public Relations Officer of the  Edo State Police Command, Mr. Chidi  Nwanbunor for his comment failed as he could not be reached but a competent police source disclosed that the Police has already stepped action to ensure that the woman was rescued unhurt,

    As at press time, the kidnappers were yet to make any ransom demand

Vanguard News

