Widow of slain okada man sends SOS to Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Chiamaka Nwaogu, widow of Mr. Chimaobi Nwaogu, a commercial motorcycle operator who was killed by a soldier, Lance Corporal Ajayi Johnson, has cried out to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to come to the aid of her family.

Chimaobi was killed by the soldier on August 7, at his village, Umuokereke Ngwa in Obingwa council area, for allegedly refusing to part with N100 bribe at a military checkpoint at Ohanze , along Aba- Ikot Ekpene highway.

The widow, who made the appeal, lamented that she is still shocked by her husband’s death. She also urged the state government to ensure that her husband’s killer would not escape justice.

In her words, “I’m yet to come out of the trauma of the tragic death of my husband. My late husband was our bread winner. I don’t know how to carry on with life and raise my two kids as I don’t have a job. I’m appealing to the government to come to our aid.”

In an interview with South East Voice, Head of Ezido na Ife Village, Mr. Ngumaoha Nwogwugwu, also urged the state government and public spirited individuals to come to the aid of the family as the community could not handle it alone.

“We are appealing to the state government and public spirited individuals to come to the aid of the family. We have a big problem at hand. The widow has her mother in law and two children to take care of. How can she do this when she has no job? Our request to the government is to assist her with a job or provide soft loan to enable her start business to fend for the family.”

Vanguard