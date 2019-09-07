Why Nigerians should patronize Innosson home made vehicles — Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic c Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has appealed to the Federal government, State governments, corporate organizations and individuals to patronize Innosson home made vehicles.

Giving reasons for his appeal for patronage during his visit to the premises of Innosson vehicles manufacturing company located at Nnewi, Anambra state, Onuesoke disclosed that patronizing the company’s products will serve as catalyst for the growth of all other sectors in the country aside its contribution to the growth of the country’s GDP.

“To hear that the company is laying-off employees at a season Nigeria needs jobs is heartbreaking. Innoson is a goldmine waiting to be mined. If all things fail, even if the owner is the worst Nigerian, our government should be buying shares and offering loans to the company. Innoson is strategically a treasure for Nigeria. Even offering expansion loans to diversify its production is in the best interest of Nigeria.

According to him, “We as citizens, our governments, both state and federal owe it to Innoson Motors for support and patronage. Besides, the more the company grows, the more the country will benefit in the forms of employment opportunities, research and development, and the incalculable economic benefits of balance of trade. “

Vanguard