Breaking News
Translate

Why Nigerians should patronize Innosson home made vehicles — Onuesoke

On 8:54 amIn Newsby

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic c Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has appealed to the Federal government, State governments, corporate organizations and individuals to patronize Innosson home made vehicles.

Onuesoke
Onuesoke

Giving reasons for his appeal for patronage during his visit to the premises of Innosson vehicles manufacturing company located at Nnewi, Anambra state, Onuesoke disclosed that patronizing the company’s products will serve as catalyst for the growth of all other sectors in the country aside its contribution to the growth of the country’s GDP.

Banditry: North paying the price of neglecting proper upbringing and education of their children — Roland Owie(Opens in a new browser tab)

“To hear that the company is laying-off employees at a season Nigeria needs jobs is heartbreaking. Innoson is a goldmine waiting to be mined. If all things fail, even if the owner is the worst Nigerian, our government should be buying shares and offering loans to the company. Innoson is strategically a treasure for Nigeria. Even offering expansion loans to diversify its production is in the best interest of Nigeria.

According  to him, “We as citizens, our governments, both state and federal owe it to Innoson Motors for support and patronage. Besides, the more the company grows, the more the country will benefit in the forms of employment opportunities, research and development, and the incalculable economic benefits of balance of trade. “

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.