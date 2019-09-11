Why I split Ministry of Power, Works and Housing – Buhari

…Says his govt must not fail Nigerians

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, explained that he decided to split the ministry of power, works and housing and ministry of transportation and aviation to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of infrastructure delivery programmes and projects.

President Buhari has also reiterated that majority of Nigerians who voted for his government gave a clear mandate that included to enhance the security of lives and property across the entire country, create a diversified and inclusive economy that will bring prosperity to all, and to instal governance and accountability in systems and processes, thereby eliminating corruption.

Speaking in his remarks at the first Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting in the second term of his administration, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, President Buhari tasked the cabinet members to work as a team in order to achieve the desired result.

He said, “Let me make a few remarks at the maiden Next Level Federal Executive Council Meeting. For the new cabinet members, this weekly meeting presents an opportunity to know your fellow ministers and exchange ideas with a goal of perfecting our stated policies which will positively impact on Nigerians.

“In the recently concluded elections, the majority of Nigerians who voted for us gave us a clear mandate to enhance the security of lives and property across the entire country, to create a diversified and inclusive economy that will bring prosperity to all, and to instal governance and accountability in our systems and processes, thereby eliminating corruption.

“Therefore, all ideas and projects that will contribute to achieving these goals shall be foremost in our deliberations.”

For returning ministers, he said that his decision to reappoint them was based on merit, adding, “During our first term, you executed your mandate diligently in a patriotic manner. I expect you all to double your efforts in this second term.”

Continuing, the President said, “To enhance service delivery, we decided to restructure some functions which led to the creation of new ministries to achieve our goal of economic diversification and inclusive growth.

“For example, we merged the ministry of finance with that of budget and national planning. We also created a ministry for humanitarian affairs and disasters management and social development to fully institutionalized our various interventions that support some of the poorest and most distressed citizens of our country.

“Furthermore, we split the ministry of power, works and housing and ministry of transportation and aviation to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our infrastructure delivery programmes and projects.

“On security, keeping in mind the need to improve on our achievements, we created the ministry of police affairs with whose purpose to oversee the development and implementation of strategies that will enhance Nigeria’s internal security in synergy with other security and intelligence agencies.

“This will include supporting the re-establishment of civil authority in the liberated areas of the north east.

We also created a new ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs. This ministry will manage key projects and initiatives of the presidency. The minister’s role will include coordinating of multi-agencies and inter-ministry functions as designated by the President.

“I have instructed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draft a schedule of ministerial responsibilities for my review and final approval.”

He changed the Ministers to work in harmony with each other, stressing that communication and team work are the hallmarks of success.

” I will conclude by tasking you all to keep in mind the oath you took in this very room three weeks ago. As a government our focus must remain that of safeless service. The safety, security and prosperity of Nigeria’s 200 million people are our responsibility, we must not fail them, ” he said.

At the FEC meeting were the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita, and National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno.

Recall that after confirmation of the appointment of the 43 Ministers by the Senate and two-day retreat in the Banquet Hall, the ministers were sworn in by the President on the 21st of August, 2019.

The Ministers after the swearing in, were given some weeks to familiarize themselves with their ministries.

