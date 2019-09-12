Why I prefer women to handle finances of Nigeria – Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari today said that his decision to place women in strategic positions of his government, like the financial sector, was to ensure effective management of limited resources available and promote a stronger sense of inclusiveness.

President Buhari stated this when he received a delegation of National, Zonal, State and FCT Women leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the party Women Leader, Hajiya Salamatu Umaru Baiwa at the State House. Abuja.

He explained that he preferred women to oversee the economic and financial hub of the country, Ministry of Finance, as they can readily deploy their experience in aligning resources with the needs of the country.

He further noted that the nation has many female technocrats with local and international experiences on economy and finance.

According to him, “I am happy that I can defend myself very effectively on this issue. The APC party leader is my witness. Since the coming into power of this administration I have handed over the treasury to women.

“Even at the household level, you hand over the money to women to manage. It can be taken to the level of managing the country’s treasury as well. I have consistently given it to women. It is strategic.

“I am conscious of the leadership roles of women in the society and by my action, I have justified my belief,’’ President Buhari said.

He reiterated that his administration will ensure inclusiveness for women and youths, especially in the second term, by providing more access to facilities that will enable the spread of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, and encourage more interest in agriculture.

President Buhari in the statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said the traditional and subsistence style of farming should be replaced with commercialized and business-oriented techniques.

He said, “We have to move away from the traditional ways of farming that were practised in the pre-colonial and colonial era.”

He said he instructed the ministers to work with traditional institutions to encourage interest in farming, with the Central Bank of Nigeria readily providing loans at low-interest rates and longer periods of repayment.

“On unemployment, I know there is no able-bodied person that went back to the farm in the last three years that regretted the action,’’ he added.

In her remarks, the APC Woman Leader congratulated the President for his victory at the polls and the tribunal, commending the administration for its efforts in managing the affairs of the country, which provided the impetus for the vigorous campaigns.

Baiwa said women were particularly pleased and willing to vote for the President because the government deliberately formulated some policies to favour and empower women, like the social intervention Trader Moni.

She said the APC had many resourceful and loyal women that would contribute to the success of the administration while commending the President for giving women strategic positions in the government.

“Our prayer is that God will give you the tenacity to overcome all obstacles,’’ the Woman Leader said.

