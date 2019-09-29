Breaking News
Why Big Brother Naija is holding Tacha hostage

On 9:02 am

After Tacha was unexpectedly evicted from the Big Brother Naija show, her management team have accused the organisers of the show of allegedly holding her hostage even after she had pleaded to go home.

In what was released as Tacha’s statement, it said  ” Let me go home, you have disqualified me, I can’t be used to get more audience or money for Big Brother”

The issue is currently the number #1 trending on Twitter and users are using #ReleaseTacha to call for her “freedom” from the organisers.

In a trending video, one of her team members said the Big Brother management team stopped them from seeing Tacha and taking her home.

It is being speculated that BBNaija crew were trying to get her to speak about the show.

But she reportedly rebuffed and insisted she wanted to go home.

Recall that Big Brother disqualified Tacha on Friday night over an act of provocation and violence.

She was sent out following her argument with Mercy, which saw both housemates hurl insults at each other.

