Wholesale internet: Telcos to get maximum supply as Broadbased Communications links Dolphin Telecoms

By Prince Osuagwu

Telecom operators may not have any reason to decry poor distribution of wholesale internet in the country, as two frontline fibre optic network operators, Broad-based Communications Ltd, and Dolphin Telecom Ltd, join ranks to ensure adequate distribution of ubiquitous internet services.

Broadband is an Open Access Metropolitan Fiber Optic Network Operator while Dolphin Telecoms is a member of the African Coast to Europe, ACE Submarine Cable System consortium, making them two of a kind.

The agreement requires Broad-based to provide last mile metropolitan fibre-optic network connectivity on a wholesale basis to Dolphin, which is also the operator of the ACE Submarine Cable Landing Station in Nigeria.

Dolphin will utilize the bulk of the Broad-based internet supply to service its clients, which includes Telecom Operators and Internet Service Providers in Nigeria.

Broad-based provides Fiber Optic Network connectivity for Mobile Network Operators, 4G Network Operators, all the Submarine Cable Landing Stations, all Major Internet Service Providers, all Data Centers, Nigeria Internet Exchange Point, major Global Telecom Operators, all the Banks, the Nigerian Stock Exchange, all Electronic Payment Switching and Processing Companies, Oil Companies, major Corporate firms and Residential Estates in partnership with other Telecom Service Providers in each Estate.

Managing Director of Broad-based, Henry Iseghohi, stated that the MOU is a testament to the company’s dedication to the open access, non- compete model, robust Network architecture and the dedication of the Staff of Broad-based Communications.

Flaunting the strength of his company’s services and why it is the best deal for Dolphin.

Executive Director, Business Development, Broad-based Network, Mr Chidi Ibisi said: “ Our network spans over 3,500km and is designed as a self-healing Network in a ring architecture with redundant routes to over 20 Points of presence including all the Submarine Cable Landing Stations, all Data Centers, major Telco / ISP Hubs and major Corporate clients in Lagos.

Also, Group Executive Director of Broad-based Communications, Mr Chris Erewele Snr, restated the company’s commitment to the provision of quality services to Dolphin Telecom with a dedicated Technical Support Team to meet the needs of their wholesale customer including the use of horizontal directional drilling equipment to install Fiber Optic Cables without manual digging.

Meanwhile, the Group Commercial Director of Dolphin Telecom, Mr Jonnie Coleman, said his company was delighted to partner with Broad-based Communications to distribute Wholesale Internet to Telcos and ISPs in all the major districts of Lagos. He said the ACE submarine system has positioned itself as a key driver of Nigeria’s social and economic growth.

