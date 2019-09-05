World Health Organization, WHO, has said it welcomes efforts by social networking website, Facebook, which aims at combating vaccine misinformation on the internet.

Facebook on Wednesday rolled out a new feature that ensures that users on its platforms seeking out information and advice will only find facts about vaccines from WHO.

However, in a reaction statement on Thursday, WHO’s Director-General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, stated that getting accurate information about vaccines has become imperative in the information age; adding that misinformation regarding vaccines can reverse the progress made by countries in disease prevention overtime.

He said, “The World Health Organization and Facebook have been in discussions for several months to ensure people can access authoritative information on vaccines and reduce the spread of inaccuracies.

“Major digital organizations have a responsibility to their users — to ensure that they can access facts about vaccines and health. It would be great to see social and search platforms come together to leverage their combined reach. We want digital actors doing more to make it known around the world that vaccines work. We want innovation that supports healthy behaviours to save lives and protect the vulnerable.”

He, however, said these online efforts must be matched by tangible steps by governments and the health sector to promote trust in vaccination and respond to the needs and concerns of the people.

Vanguard