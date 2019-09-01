By Ayodele Samuel

The Kashimbila/Gomovo Multipurpose Buffer Dam is at River Katsina-Ala in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, Nigeria. It was proposed principally to check treat of flood from the structurally weak volcanic Lake Nyos, located upstream along the Cameroon line of volcanic activity.

The project would mitigate against the environmental disaster that may occur in several states of Taraba, Benue, Cross River, Kogi and Delta and affecting more than 6 million people.

In addition, the hydropower component was designed and upgraded from 6MW to 4MW of hydroelectric power, Other benefits of the project include: Ecological flood Control; Water Supply to 400,000 people; Irrigation (3000ha); Fishers; Airstrip; Tourism; Poverty Alleviation and job creation etc.

The project is to address global changes as well as integrated water resources management requirements.

The Dam and Hydropower component is 100% completed since 17th October 2017 the dam is spilling very well and the turbines are ready to deliver 40MW to the national grid.

The on-going Kashimbila power evacuation project in Taraba State is 90% completed as at June 2019, with 132KV /33KV Double Circuit Lines from Kashimbila-Takum (132KV Double Circuit Line – 65km); Takum-Wukari (132KV Double Circuit Line-75km); Wukari Yendev (132KV Double Circuit Line- (105km) and Wukari-Donga-Rafin Kada (33KV Double Circuit on Galvanized Steel Lattice Structures Tower -40).

Also Switchyard, 132KV/33KV Substations and Line Bays including a 132KV Switchyard at Kashimbila; 2x60MW, 132/33KV Substation at Takum; 2x60MW, 132/33KV Substation at Wukari; 2x132KV Line Bays Extensions at Yandev and complete Rehabilitation of 2x132KV Line Bays Extensions at Yandev and Complete Rehabilitation of Yandev Substation in Benue State.

Another 2×7.5MVA, 33KV Substations at Donga & Rafin Kada, with associated distribution network facilities and 5MVA, 33KV Substation at Kashimbila Switchyard with 33KV distribution network to Kashimbila town, Bibi/Baruwa, Birma, Ibete, Lanke, Malumshe Communities, etc [Inter Township Connection (ITC) and Township Distribution Network (TDN) are also completed.

The Kashimbilla power project will cater for power needs of about 80% of Taraba state South Senatorial District and also serve as a corridor for the evacuation of Power from the 3,050MW Mambilla hydropower plant through the ongoing 132KV Takum and Wukari Substations.

Many ongoing and completed Rural Electrification projects that are in various villages and towns along the Benue, Taraba belt which could not be energized/hooked to the national grid due to lack of sources of power supply and abandonment could be energized with the completion of the Kashimbila project.

Aside from providing stable electricity, the project will create employment for residents in the region, the dam area in a rich agricultural area in Taraba, Benue, Adamawa, and Plateau States. Also being a Multipurpose dam with an airstrip, Kashimbila’s untapped tourism potential would be better exploited.

The completion of these projects will also lead to power improvement nationwide, as well as address global changes in the area and also will demonstrate Federal Government of Nigeria’s commitment to renewable energy and serve as Government corporate Social Responsibility to its citizens.

Once commissioned, the power station will be operated as an independent power station on the national grid to ensure recovery of funds invested in its completion. The energy production per annum is 236GWhrs which translates to N5.7B per annum tones/annum.

Eager to see the Kashimbilla power project contribute to the national grid, the newly appointed Minister of Power, Engr Sale Mamman, paid a working visit to the project site alongside other members of his team to ensure that the project is duly completed and effectively utilized inline with the next level agenda of President Muhammad Buhari.

The purpose of the visit he said was to get a firsthand status of all the ongoing projects in the ministry for faster delivery.

Speaking further, he added, “Let me use this opportunity to call on all contractors handling our projects to work hard to deliver them according to specifications as we are looking at all challenges in them and very soon they will be addressed.

“I’m assuring Nigerians that we are going to deal with all the challenges bedevilling the power sector to deliver enough power to all Nigerians line with the Next level agenda as soon as possible.”

The Minister was accompanied by the minister of state Power and some management staff.

The Honourable Minister also directed all contractors handling various power projects across the country to work assiduously and complete them according to specifications as the Federal Government is addressing all challenges to deliver sufficient power to Nigerians.

Ayodele Samuel writes from Abuja.

