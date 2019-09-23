Governor meets university management

Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has vowed to get to the root of the last week crisis at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUPYE), which claimed the lives of two students of the institution.

Fayemi said the step was to ensure that such incident does not occur again.

The governor spoke during a meeting with the management of the institution over the crisis.

Addressing the management of the institution at the Governor’s office Ado- Ekiti, on Friday, Fayemi said the crisis might have resulted from a communication gap between the students and the university management.

The governor, who was represented at the meeting by his Chief of Staff, Biodun Omoleye, said the unfortunate incident was avoidable if the students had channeled their agitation to the school authority who could have taken up the matter and appropriately resolved it.

He, however, condoled the management of the institution and the families of the dead students.

In his remarks, FUOYE’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, said the ugly incident would have been avoided if the students had not regrouped after the initial demonstration on the day of the incident.

“They should not have regrouped in the afternoon. It happened outside the university. I was still in the office working. The student union leaders told the state Commissioner of Police that they wanted to do a guided protest,” Prof. Fasina added.

Vanguard News