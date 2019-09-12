We’ll take 10m Nigerian out of poverty in next 10 years – Osinbajo

The vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said 10 millions Nigerian would be out of poverty in the next 10 years.

Osimbajo made this promise on Thursday at Abdullahi Fodio palace in Birnin Kebbi when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar.

” The president Muhammadu Buhari has promised to take 10 millions Nigerian out of poverty in the next 10 years, we can believe very strongly we can achieve it with the collaboration with the state governors

” We are here in Kebbi for several things and to promote National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and petty traders business, and to inspect the renovation of market in the state,” he said.

According to the Vice President, the National Micro and Medium Enterprises scheme is a scheme that is designed to developed the business of petty traders in the country, which can alleviate the level of poverty in the country.

” We give petty traders N10,000, when they pay back we increase it to N20,000.

“This is very good program which is designed to help hard working citizens of this country; they should be able to have support from government no matter how little it is,” he said

He commented the traditional ruler, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, for collaborating with security agencies in fighting insecurity in the state.

He further thanks Gov. Abubakar Bagudu for supporting trader groups across 21 local government areas of the State and for giving N200 million loan to National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

”Am so please to hear what NURTW has been doing in Kebbi; every ward has two drivers to take pregnant women to hospital and wait for one hour in the hospital and take them back home; they are rendering service to humanity,” he said.

The Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, commended the vice president for promoting petty traders across the country.

Bashar said Nigerian should come together and forgets cultural and religious differences and embrace peace and development.

He further congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for their tribunal victory.

