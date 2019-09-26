…Says will not allow cabals foist northern oligarchy on Nigerians

The apex body of the Yoruba youths, Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW) has said that it would resist any attempt by those it described as cabals, to create and foist a northern oligarchy on Nigerians for their selfish interests.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos on Monday, the President of the Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide, Aremo Oladotun Hassan, Esq said the aim of the cabal is to divide the people of the South West region and make them turn against themselves to create a window for the cabals to foist a northern oligarchy on the nation post 2023.

He said the group will resist any attempt targeted at the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and the political family of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He said, “We are not oblivious of the premeditated plans by some cabals to play divide and rule chess game in the South West.”

