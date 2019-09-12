We will reduce maternal mortality by 2022 – FG

The Federal Government says it is determined to reduce maternal mortality rate from 576 per 100,000 birth in 2013 to 288 per 100,000 births in 2022.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, made this known at the launch and dissemination of the roadmap on Accelerated Reduction of Maternal and Neonatal Mortality in Nigeria, at the 62nd National Council of Health Meeting on Thursday in Asaba.

The minister, supported by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and key stakeholders in the health sector, launched the policy with a view to sensitising relevant stakeholders on the need to overcome the impediments.

Ehanire added that the policy aligned with existing policy documents expected to guide the implementation of key priority steps at the state and community levels.

He noted that other sub-sector policies, strategies, guidelines and initiatives were in place to help achieve the national goal of reducing maternal mortality rates.

The minister therefore called on state governments and the FCT Administration to commit and implement national policies on maternal and newborn health.

He also urged the states and FCTA to dedicate a budget line with appropriate allocation on time for Reproductive Maternal Newborn Child Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH) and other interventions at all levels.

On the theme of the meeting, the minister said it was chosen to underscore the global and national goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“To achieve UHC, it is critical to work with a common vision, coordinated strategy and alignment of plans and policies, focusing on our key performance indicators and targets.

“We must look at evidence and align strategies to ensure money in all interventions. I urge partners to key into our national strategy in supporting the health sector,’’ he said.

The Officer in-Chief, WHO Nigeria, Dr Clement Peter, said the theme of the event coincides with the UN High level meeting of UHC, a testimony that a healthcare population means posterity.

He however reminded the state commissioners for health and other players that effective and quality healthcare required long term investment, in terms of human capital development.

Similarly, Dr Dorothy Ochogha, the Acting Chief of Health and HIV, UNICEF Nigeria, called on the state commissioners for health to support the revitalisation agenda of the federal government.

He noted that revitalisation of primary healthcare system would drive UHC and improve the quality of healthcare system in Nigeria.

Ochagha restated the commitment of UNICEF to sustain partnership and collaboration for good healthcare delivery.

In his welcome address, the Delta Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, said the state was ready for Public Private Partnership (PPP) to scale up healthcare delivery system.

“We are ready for PPP on diagnostic services, staff training, health ICT, medical equipment supply and medical waste management, among others,’’ he said. (NAN)

