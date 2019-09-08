We condemn recent upsurge violence against migrants in South Africa – Tallen

…As Ministry proposed collaborative initiative to reduce maternal, child death

BY Victoria Ojeme

The Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen has condemned the recent upsurge violence against migrants in South Africa. She described the attack as unacceptable.

Mrs Tallen made this condemnation at the weekend during a media conference to mark the resumption of students.

She appealed for calm, adding that Nigeria had contributed immensely to the apartheid of South Africa and independence.

“What happened in South Africa is heart breaking and I condemn it totally. Mr President has taken the matter with all seriousness by sending envoys. They are meeting with Ambassadors to ensure Nigerians are safe.

“I appealed for calm and pray for all Africans to support one and another and ensure all Africans are safe all over the world,” she said.

