Water Resources Bill: Don’t throw Nigeria into fresh calamity IYC tells FG

IJAW youths have warned that the Water Resources Bill might plunge the country into another civil war if the Federal Government refuses to tread with caution.

National President of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Mr. Pereotubo Oweilaemi, in a statement, Wednesday, asserted, “We heard that the controversial Water Resources Bill, which was stood down at the National Assembly by the 8th Senate is rearing its ugly face in the 9th Senate. We reliably gathered that the executive arm is doing everything possible to send the bill back to the National Assembly.”

“We are calling on the National Assembly to reject this controversial Bill once again. They hold the ace to the survival of the country. The passage of this bill will put Nigeria in turmoil. “Therefore, Lawmakers from entire southern Nigeria, especially those from the South-South geo-political zone should resist every attempt to pass the said Water Resources Bill at the National Assembly.

“The lawmakers should know they are primarily representing their constituents at the two chambers. Our position herein is the collective views of the people they represent,” he said.

His words, “IYC thinks that the Federal Government is playing with the intelligence of Nigerians. Southern Nigeria people will do everything lawful to resist the passage of that inimical Bill, which tends to colonize us.”

“This should not be another petroleum laws that have denied the Niger Delta people from controlling the petroleum resources in our land. Through legislative rascality with military fiat, the Federal Government of Nigeria enacted inimical and obnoxious laws to colonize Niger Delta people. Today, we are suffering from this neocolonialism.

“We sensed that the government of Nigeria is surreptitiously reintroducing the botched cattle colony or Ruga settlement. This is a slap on our collective resolve to live in a united Nigeria. We think that the federal government is putting the unity of Nigeria in jeopardy if it continues to push for this Rua settlement either expressly or implicitly.

“We will not allow any law to take away our Riparian rights over our rivers. We will resist such will all vigor,” the IYC leader added.