Waste challenge: LASG to reintroduce monthly sanitation exercise

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, disclosed that it has concluded plans to organise a stakeholders’ meeting on the possible reintroduction of the monthly sanitation exercise cancelled three years ago by the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The state government added that the sanitation law, which would enable it to reintroduce it, was currently been reviewed and a stakeholders’ forum to be convened to discuss issues to fashion a consensus on mode of operation for the way forward.

The exercise was cancelled three years ago based on economic realities in the country then.

The state’s Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, gave the hint, yesterday, at a meeting with Association of Commodity Market Women and Men, led by the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Chief Mrs. Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, held at the Ministry, Alausa, Ikeja.

Bello lamented that invalidation of the monthly exercise by the court was a setback which would be reversed very soon.

He explained that the meeting was convened to seek the cooperation of the market leaders, women and men on the government’s zero-tolerance for indiscriminate dumping of waste.

The commissioner, therefore, urged the traders to create a point within the market where all the waste generated would be deposited before being carted away by PSP operators.

In her response, Tinubu-Ojo assured that the leadership of markets would intensify their sanitation strategies to achieve a cleaner Lagos.

