Breaking News
Translate

Warri Port: Ultimate utilisation ‘ll turn Delta’s economy around — Eriyetomi

On 7:07 pmIn Newsby

By Urowayino Jeremiah

The member representing Warri Federal constituency and Vice Chairman of House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on Utilisation of the South-South and South-East, Hon Thomas Eriyetomi has said that the ultimate utilisation of Warri Port  will turn the economy of Delta State around.

Eriyetomi spoke yesterday when the House committee visited the state to find out why the Warri Sea Port had remained under-utilised and find a feasible solution to the matter.

utilisation
Sea port

The chairman of ad-hoc committee, Hon Yusuf Yakubu,  who led lawmakers on visit to the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro at the Government House, Asaba said: “Unfortunately, most seaports in Nigeria were in bad shape, thus, we members of the House of Representatives have decided to investigate the reasons as a way of bringing them back to life as it will boost the economy of the nation, alleviate poverty and create wealth.

Police recruitment crisis: Buhari wades into IGP, PSC Boss rift (Opens in a new browser tab)

He vowed that no effort would be spared in bringing the ports on stream and sued for the cooperation of all Nigerians.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor, Otuaro said: “The reactivation of moribund seaports in the country was a right step against poverty and underdevelopment.

“The move by this committee to look into the remote causes of the underutilisation of the seaports is commendable. You should ensure that your effort is geared toward full utilisation of the ports.”

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.