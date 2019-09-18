The Lagos State Government has empowered 400 women in Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in various vocational skills under the Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Scheme (WAPA).

Mrs. Bola Olayinka, WAPA Head of Department in the LCDA, made the disclosure this on Tuesday in Lagos.

Olayinka commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration for the gesture, saying that majority of women at the grassroots had benefitted from the empowerment.

“This is a laudable programme for our women; it is set up to eradicate poverty in the LCDA and in the state at large.

“No fewer than 400 women at the grassroots are benefitting from the programme in five different categories in Catering, Tailoring, Hair Dressing, Makeup and Soapmaking.

“The training is meant purposely for them to earn a living so that our women in the society will not become dependent,” she said.

According to her, the participants were selected across various wards in the LCDA which cut across various groups at the grassroots.

Olayinka said that the LCDA also supplied all the needed facilities that would enhance the progress of the training.

She said that the participants were advised to make good use of the opportunity to ensure they become self-reliant in their various field of choices.

“I advise them to take the training with seriousness because it is free; this is a lifetime opportunity for anybody who pays attention to it,” she said.

Also, one of the participants, Mrs. Mariam Akinlade, said she was happy to be one of the beneficiaries of the training.

According to Akinlade, many people have been struggling to enjoy such programme.

“I thank the state government and LCDA for organising this big programme for the women at the grassroots,’’ she said.

Commenting, Mrs. Taiwo Jimoh, another participant, lauded the council’s collaboration and support, which ensured the smooth organisation of the training.

“The enabling environment provided by the council has given the facilitators opportunity to discharge their duties effectively,” she said.

NAN reports that the participants will be issued certificates at the completion of the three-week training.