By Perez Brisibe

MEMBER representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive, has called on Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, to immediately commence remediation works on the ruptured Abura crude oil pipeline in Otu-Jeremi community, Ughelli South council area of Delta State.

The lawmaker also demanded that compensation should be paid to owners of farmland in the community affected as a result of the devastation suffered by the locals with a task on International Oil Companies to ensure they replace all aging pipelines in the area.

Speaking during an inspection of the scene of the incident, Waive represented by his Senior Political Aide, Paul Abadah in company of some NPDC officials, expressed joy that no live was lost during the incident adding that he would liaise with the relevant agency and NPDC to ensure that remediation works were done on the damaged land.

READ ALSO:

Narrating their experience to the lawmaker, a community youth leader who simply identified himself as Oghenetega said: “The spilled product from the pipeline was so high in the air sending residents of the community running for safety.

“The atmosphere was enveloped with vapour from the crude amidst stench while our roofs, water tanks, crops and other items within a 500 meter radius were covered with black oil residue from the spill.”

Assuring the locals of compensation by the company, Waive stated that he will rally with other members in the house to reachout to the company and the federal government for possible compensation and instill measures to avert future occurrence.”

VANGUARD