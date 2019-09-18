Waive charges Julius Berger to expedite action on Ujevwu Flyover Bridge

The member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representative, Hon (Rev.) Francis Ejiroghene Waive has charged the management of Julius Berger to expedite action on Ujevwu Flyover Bridge in Udu local government area in Delta State.

The lawmaker while inspecting the failed Bypass constructed by the company at the foot of the flyover bridge in the Ovwian-Otor-Udu road, frowned that poor work done by the Julius Berger, noting that a world-class construction can do such poor work.

While decrying the sufferings his constituents who ply the road are going through daily, he tasked management of Julius Berger to urgently fix the bypass while working on the flyover bridge in order to reduce the suffering road users are passing through daily.

According to him, “It is very sad that the good intentions of the Federal Government are been sabotage by the contractor, in Germany and other parts of the world you won’t see something like this.

“This place has been like this for too long and we thought that they were waiting for the sand to the cake before the work is completed, but as you can see, nothing is been done.

“The Bypass they were supposed to create as a stopgap measure was poorly done, and people are suffering.

So, I am making this call on the management of Julius Berger to come and do a bypass that will stand the test of time while the work of the flyover is going on, you cannot do this in your country, why are you doing this to us?

“If the company does not act on this call, am going to bring the management of Julius Berger to the floor of the Green Chambers at the National Assembly.

“The time our people suffered like this without any voice speaking for them has passed, in this era, we shall make sure that everybody who gets a contract does the Job so that our people can enjoy the dividend of democracy.

He added, “I will use this opportunity to call on any contractor who had been given a job in this country to do their job, we want to assure our people that we will speak and work for you.

Waive also assured that; the Otor Udu, Erephiyor, Owrode and Orhuworhu road will be captured in the 2020 budget, so that there would be an alternative route for our people, “we want to ask our people to be calm why we speak for them so that we all can enjoy this country that God has blessed us with.”

