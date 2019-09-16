…to meet IDPs, others

By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila is billed to teach at Government Pilot Senior Secondary School, Kofar Sauri on Modaybin Katsina State.

This is part of the Speaker’s voluntary teaching exercise, which he started in his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State in 2017 when he was House Leader.

As the Speaker of the House, Gbajabiamila has resolved to take the exercise to all parts of the country.

Gbajabiamila will be teaching the topic “drug abuse” at Kofar Sauri school which is part of the school curriculum.

The speaker would afterwards visit some Internally Displaced Peoples (IDPs) at their camps in continuation of similar visits he embarked on to Zamfara and Borno States in July.

A statement from his office on Sunday signed by Lanre Lasisi stated that after a meeting with the Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari, Gbajabiamila is also expected to meet with some community leaders and youth groups in the state.

