Emmanuel Oset, Presiding pastor of Champions’ Church, Ilorin has opened up on why he ‘disowned’ one-time spiritual son, Biodun Fatoyinbo, Presiding Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) some five years ago.

Pastor Oset narrated how he tried to get Fatoyinbo’s reaction when a similar rape case to Busola Dakolo’s rented the air on August 2013. He stated that getting him was not quite easy, but “I eventually got him through his pastor in Ilorin.

“I asked to see him on the matter as I was preparing for a ministration in the United States. I asked Fatoyinbo how I would be able to contact in when I get to the States and he said he feared that he was being bugged.

“When I returned from the States, I didn’t hear from him and I waited until April 2014. I see his posters in Ilorin, which means he was coming to Ilorin, but he never contacted me. My wife and I said to ourselves that we have done our bit. Then, I sent him a letter, I gave it to his pastor in Ilorin that affirmed that it was delivered to him by hand,” Pastor Oset said.

Speaking on how he became a spiritual father to Fatoyinbo. Pastor Oset pointed out that he (Fatoyinbo) has started his ministry before he met him.

“He (Fatoyinbo) had started ministering in Ilorin before I met him. He needed someone credible to pray for him at some point and he was brought to me. I did pray for him as there was no reason not to after my findings.”

In a bare-it-all interview on Arise TV, Pastor Oset, when asked if it would be “okay for ladies to feel unsafe in churches these days,” he said: “It definitely wouldn’t be okay. People should go to church to be edified, to be relieved of the pressure the society put on them, to strengthen and to be blessed.”

It will be recalled that Pastor Fatoyinbo is still embattled with a rape scandal alleged by Busola Dakolo, the matter has since been in court.

