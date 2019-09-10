Video: May God forgive Mugabe – Zimbabweans Speak

Mix feelings continue to trail the death of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe who died in Singapore on Sept. 5.

Some Zimbabweans, who used to attend the same sermons with the late former President Robert Mugabe at the Roman Catholic Church, say local people should forgive him for all the wrongs he did while he was still the president of the southern African nation.

Others say he will be missed by many people(NAN)

Watch video below:

Vanguard