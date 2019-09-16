VIDEO: Majek Fashek not dead, manager quells rumour

Says Majek Fashek needs financial support

Uzoma Day Omenka, manager to legendary singer, Majek Fashek, has come out in a new video to quell death rumour making the rounds about the rainmaker crooner.

In a video in front of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in London, shot Sunday, 15 September, the manager thanked Nigerians for their continued support both financially and spiritually.

“For those praying for Majek, I want to say your prayers are working as he is improving by the day. He his not dead, the least he needs now his death rumour,

“He needs your prayers and finance to get better, we need help…”

