Venita evicted from the BBNaija house amidst mixed emotions

…as Tacha declares her achievement at age 23

By Ayo Onikoyi

September 9, 2019: Venita has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house following the Monday nomination challenge which had five housemates up for possible evictions. She’s the 15th housemate to leave the show.

Venita was up for possible eviction alongside Frodd, Elozonam, Omashola and Khafi who was replaced with Seyi during the live nomination show on Monday.

During the live show, BBNaija host, Ebuka asked Tacha about her fight with Seyi, with which she responded “Seyi is just older than me but does not have sense and act his age. What I have achieved at 23, Seyi has not achieved at his age, If it wasn’t for Big Brother, he wouldn’t have achieved anything.”

The twists and turns this week had housemates in their feelings including Venita who had a showdown with Mercy after the Saturday night party.

Earlier in the week, Mercy and Ike made history as the first housemates to win the Joint Head of House on the reality show after winning the ball throwing challenge.

The Sunday live eviction show had the pop star Skibii perform some of his hit tracks including, “Daz How Star do, Sensima and Ah Skibii. DJ Enimoney also got the audience dancing to hit songs from some of Nigeria’s best musicians.

There are now only 11 housemates left in the race to win the 30 million naira cash and 60 million worth of prizes courtesy of Big Brother Naija.

Vanguard