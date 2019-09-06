Vanguard staff’s son scores 8A1s, 1B2 in 2019 WAEC

By Ebele Orakpo

Gabriel Ikogor, a student of Daregos Private Academy, Lagos, made the school and family proud when he came out with eight A1s and one B2 in the just-concluded WAEC. In a chat with Vanguard, 16-year-old Gabriel who also performed brilliantly in JAMB (314 out of 400); Test of English as a Foreign Language, TOEFL (97 out of 120), Scholastic Assessment Test, SAT (1310 out of 1,600) and 22 out of 30 in post-JAMB, attributed his success to “God Almighty, hard work, persistence, determination, talented teachers and parental support.

“As a child, I cultivated the habit of studying all the time. I worked so hard to achieve the goals that I have set to be the best. Doing my assignments and projects without being pushed by anybody, was my top priority. I could use different textbooks and class notes to make my research on just a topic. This helped to widen my scope of reading and understanding of many areas. My teachers were great. My school is blessed with great teachers. The quality of teaching and friendly environment helped to bring out my talent. Being an excellent student did not make me to sit on the bench. My parents engaged me in extramural classes after school hours too.

Parental support

Support from my parents was one of the things that motivated me to work hard. They could spend all they have to provide me with the required textbooks and some other things so, I had no option than to make them proud.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. I backed up all my hard work with prayers.

Distractions

“There were many distractions one of which is peer pressure. It was a very big challenge to me, but I didn’t let it drive me into doing what I was not supposed to do. I knew what my goal was and regarded every other thing as secondary. I never really wanted to ‘belong’. Nowadays, bad things are becoming normal. If you try to always keep up with trends, you’ll just put yourself in emotional dilemma. I knew my main purpose of being in school and focused on the benefits I’ll get later on. Education is key. Be real, consistent and never lose track.

“Although I would have loved to study Mechanical Engineering abroad, I’ll be studying Systems Engineering in University of Lagos. It is an interdisciplinary course that focuses on how to design and manage complex systems over their life cycles. At its core, systems engineering utilises systems thinking principles to organise this body of knowledge.

Vanguard