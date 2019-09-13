Vacant Royal stool brew tension in Enugu community

By Dennis Agbo

APPREHENSION now pervades Obuno-Akpugo autonomous community in Nkanu West local government area of Enugu state following alleged subterranean plot to foist a traditional ruler on the people.

The community has been in turmoil after the death of its former traditional ruler, years ago, as two divides of the community flex muscles to produce a successor.

The community has however given the state government dates to conduct election into the stool but is yet to get response from government.

Sequel to the crisis, the community has called on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to advise the State Ministry of Chieftaincy Matters to expedite action in conducting elections into the position of the traditional ruler and other vacant positions such as the town union executive and the neighbourhood watch security.

They argued that in the wake of insecurity in the state, government should brace up and tame what may escalate the insecurity situation in the state.

In a letter to the State Ministry of Chieftaincy Matters on behalf of the stakeholders, elders, youths and women of the community by the out-going President General of Obuno-Akpugo Town Union, Comrade Augustine Okoye, the people alleged that some individuals in the community were trying to take advantage of the vacuum to foment trouble.

One of the stakeholders, Prince Okwudili Agbo said that following earlier intervention of Governor Ugwunayi on the matter, he directed the community to go and discuss and communicate a date of election to the Ministry of Chieftaincy Matters to come and observe the process for the election of a new traditional ruler.

He said that after a meeting of a cross section of stakeholders in the community, they resolved and wrote the Ministry of Chieftaincy Maters to come and observe their elections either on 20th, 28th of September or 5th of October 2019.

Agbo alleged that while the community was waiting for the election, information filtered to them that one Chief Jac Nwatu and a few others from the community wrote to the state Governor requesting that a certificate of recognition be issued to Nwatu as Igwe.

“Mr. Jac Nwatu and his co-cohorts never wanted peace; they never wanted Obuno and Akpugo in general to progress.

“We are saying that the needful must be done, let there be election for Igwe, let there be peace, progress and development; for more than 40 good years there was no development and no progress, and the thing is being caused by a single individual and his cohorts,” he alleged.

When contacted, Chief Nwatu declined comment, saying “I don’t have anything to do with him (Prince Agbo)”

Vanguard