Utomi Charges EFCC Cadets to be Positive Influence in Nation Building

Wilson Uwujaren

Professor Pat Utomi has charged the newly recruited Cadet Officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on training at EFCC Academy Karu, Abuja, to see their recruitment into EFCC as a national call.

Utomi made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to the EFCC Academy Karu, Abuja to engage the newly recruited Cadets of the Commission in training.

While delivering his speech, Utomi explained that weak organisations are a big risk to economic development in Nigeria because they encourage indiscipline and lawlessness in the country.

He stated that politics is not responsible for the social progress of society but culture and values, stressing that the cardinal fact was that politics could be used to influence culture and save culture from itself.

“You are entering a very powerful and important institution; see this opportunity as a moral call to nation-building that will help reduce uncertainty in business in the way we govern ourselves by seeing the big picture of what leads to progress other than reminding ourselves of our power and authority”, he said.

He concluded by asking the cadets to chose between being a leader who through active influence could lead Nigeria to growth and development or a person using power to rule.

vanguard