By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA -THE Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday congratulated Senator Chris Ngige for his re-appointment as minister of Labour and Employment.

The Congress in a congratulatory message signed by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba urged Ngige to use his re-appointment to foster a harmonious industrial relationship.

Said Wabba, “on behalf of my family and the Nigerian Labour Congress, I wish to congratulate you on your recent appointment by Mr. President as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and your subsequent designation as the Minister of Labour and Employment.

“Your appointment speaks volume of the confidence that Mr. President reposes on you to steer the affairs of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment towards the upliftment of the masses of our people from poverty, indignity and indecent work.

“We expect that you will use the rare opportunity of your re-appointment to promote and advance tripartism, social dialogue, decent work conditions and harmonious industrial relations in Nigeria.