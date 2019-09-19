US military presenting range of options to Trump on Iran

United States officials were unwilling to predict what kind of response Trump will choose. In June, after Iran shot down an American surveillance drone,

Trump initially endorsed a retaliatory military strike then abruptly called it off because he said it would have killed dozens of Iranians.

The decision underscores the president’s long-held reluctance to embroil the country in another war in the Middle East.

Instead, Trump opted to have U.S. military cyber forces carry out a strike against military computer systems used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard to control rocket and missile launchers, according to US officials.

The Pentagon said the U.S. military is working with Saudi Arabia to find ways to provide more protection for the northern part of the country, Associated Press reported.

Air Force Col. Pat Ryder, spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Pentagon reporters Wednesday that U.S. Central Command is talking with the Saudis about ways to mitigate future attacks. He would not speculate on what types of support could be provided.

Other US officials have said adding Patriot missile batteries and enhanced radar systems could be options, but no decisions have been made.

Vanguard News Nigeria.