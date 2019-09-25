The President, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Youth Wing, Worldwide, Comrade Louis Anidi, has said that the decision of the Deputy Senate President (DSP), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, to attend the thanksgiving service of the Chairman of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Michael Diden, popularly known as Ejele, was in order.

Omo-Agege’s presence at the said church thanksgiving got tongues wagging of his motives for fraternising with PDP chieftains barely few days after Governor Ifeanyi Okowa defeated his party’s governorship candidate, Chief Great Ogboru in a tribunal contest.

According to Anidi, Agege has friends across party lines and being one of the Senators representing Delta State, he is bound to attend occasions as he deems fit irrespective of the party affiliation of the organizers, adding that Hon. Diden attended the reception ceremony of the DSP at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

He said: “Senator Agege is loved by all because of his political wits,” as he called on Deltans and Urhobo Nation to expect the best from him as he goes about his legislative duties.”

The thanksgiving that held at Mega Praise Church of Christ International, Sapele, on Sunday attracted the State Governor, Dr (Sen.) Ifeanyi Okowa, Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege; National Assembly members, Senator James Manager, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and other top government functionaries, some federal lawmakers including Rev. Francis Waive, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, MD, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu among others.





Meanwhile, he also called on Urhobo Nation to tread carefully and always remember that Agege and Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru are two great lights in the area and should be careful not to cause any form of disaffection between the two great politicians.

His words: “People must desist from using the social media to create disaffection between Ogboru and Agege. We cannot afford to see their relationships turn sour at this time of the rising of Urhobo Nation. Both of them should be allowed to talk about their relationship.”

While commending the two for playing the role they have so far played in pushing Urhobo forward, he called on them to remain committed to the progress of Urhobo Nation and not be concerned about their political enemies that are bent on seeing that they both fall apart.

In another development, Comrade Anidi, has commended an Itsekiri group, Itsekiri Development Initiative for standing by Urhobo Nation when calls came from some Itsekiri leaders opposing the appointment of Olorogun Benard Okumagba as the MD of NDDC.

The group in an open letter to the President said that Itsekiris were not disgruntled over the appointment of Okumagba, noting that Okumagba was fit for the job.

Furthermore, the Urhobo youth leader said that with groups like this, the Niger Delta will experience rapid development.

