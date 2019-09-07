Updated: Tribunal sacks Manager, order fresh election in Delta South

…as Omo-Agege wins Oboro in Delta Central

…Nwaoboshi floors Uboh in Delta North

By Festus Ahon

DELTA election petition tribunal, panel two, sitting in Asaba, has sacked Senator James Manager of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as Senator representing Delta South in the the National Assembly.

The three man panel presided over by Justice C O Onyaebo, said the election was marred by irregularities and ordered the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued Senator James Manager and conduct a fresh election.

Delta South Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC and immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan had dragged Senator James Manager to the tribunal, arguing that the election was marred by fraud and irregularities.

Onyeabo said that the defendants could not defend case of over voting and irregularities against them. The Tribunal ordered that election should be conducted within 90 days. The areas in dispute are; Burutu, Bomadi, Patani, Isoko North, Warri South-West and Warri North local government areas. Speaking shortly after the judgement, counsel to senator James Manager, Larry Selekeowei SAN said that they were not satisfied with the judgement, adding that they will study and appealed the judgement.

Also, the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday defeated Evelyn Oboro of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Evelyn Oboro had dragged Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress, APC to the tribunal citing election irregularities.