Leaders are gathering at the United Nations headquarters in New York City this week for the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

All eyes will be on the general debate podium from September 24 to 30, when dozens of leaders will use what has been called the world’s largest diplomatic platform to highlight the issues that matter most to their countries.

This year’s UNGA comes as tensions flare in the Middle East, the UK prime minister pushes to secure a Brexit deal by the end of October, and as demands grow for governments to take greater action to combat climate change, according to Aljazeera report.

Here’s a look at the general debate schedule and some key things to watch for today (25/09/2019).

Wednesday’s speakers

During the general debate, leaders or country representatives are allotted 15 minutes to address the Assembly, but they are notorious for going overtime, according to Aljazeera report.

Here’s a look at the tentative speaker schedule for Day 2. The schedule is subject to change.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am local time (13:00 GMT).

Ukraine

Romania

Iraq

Eswatini

Liberia

Iran

Lebanon

Republic of Palau

Georgia

Central African Republic

Colombia

Seychelles

Mauritania

Estonia

Guinea

Zambia

Chad

Honduras

Australia

Fiji

Afternoon session

The afternoon session begins at 3pm local time (19:00 GMT).

Ecuador

Guatemala

Kenya

Namibia

Panama

Togo

Costa Rica

Libya

Ghana

Lithuania

Ireland

Mali

Kiribati

Zimbabwe

Kuwait

Armenia

Czech Republic

Andorra

