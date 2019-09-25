Breaking News
Translate

(Update) United Nations General Assembly: Countries taking the stage Wednesday

On 12:37 pmIn Newsby

Leaders are gathering at the United Nations headquarters in New York City this week for the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Chair of the Delegation of Canada Marc-Andre Blanchard addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN PHOTO: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

All eyes will be on the general debate podium from September 24 to 30, when dozens of leaders will use what has been called the world’s largest diplomatic platform to highlight the issues that matter most to their countries.

This year’s UNGA comes as tensions flare in the Middle East, the UK prime minister pushes to secure a Brexit deal by the end of October, and as demands grow for governments to take greater action to combat climate change, according to Aljazeera report.

Here’s a look at the general debate schedule and some key things to watch for today (25/09/2019).

Wednesday’s speakers

During the general debate, leaders or country representatives are allotted 15 minutes to address the Assembly, but they are notorious for going overtime, according to Aljazeera report.

Here’s a look at the tentative speaker schedule for Day 2. The schedule is subject to change.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am local time (13:00 GMT).

  • Ukraine
    Romania
    Iraq
    Eswatini
    Liberia
    Iran
    Lebanon
    Republic of Palau
    Georgia
    Central African Republic
    Colombia
    Seychelles
    Mauritania
    Estonia
    Guinea
    Zambia
    Chad
    Honduras
    Australia
    Fiji

 

Afternoon session 

The afternoon session begins at 3pm local time (19:00 GMT).

  • Ecuador
    Guatemala
    Kenya
    Namibia
    Panama
    Togo
    Costa Rica
    Libya
    Ghana
    Lithuania
    Ireland
    Mali
    Kiribati
    Zimbabwe
    Kuwait
    Armenia
    Czech Republic
    Andorra

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.