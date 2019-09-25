Leaders are gathering at the United Nations headquarters in New York City this week for the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).
All eyes will be on the general debate podium from September 24 to 30, when dozens of leaders will use what has been called the world’s largest diplomatic platform to highlight the issues that matter most to their countries.
This year’s UNGA comes as tensions flare in the Middle East, the UK prime minister pushes to secure a Brexit deal by the end of October, and as demands grow for governments to take greater action to combat climate change, according to Aljazeera report.
Here’s a look at the general debate schedule and some key things to watch for today (25/09/2019).
Wednesday’s speakers
During the general debate, leaders or country representatives are allotted 15 minutes to address the Assembly, but they are notorious for going overtime, according to Aljazeera report.
Here’s a look at the tentative speaker schedule for Day 2. The schedule is subject to change.
Morning session
The morning session begins at 9am local time (13:00 GMT).
- Ukraine
Romania
Iraq
Eswatini
Liberia
Iran
Lebanon
Republic of Palau
Georgia
Central African Republic
Colombia
Seychelles
Mauritania
Estonia
Guinea
Zambia
Chad
Honduras
Australia
Fiji
Afternoon session
The afternoon session begins at 3pm local time (19:00 GMT).
- Ecuador
Guatemala
Kenya
Namibia
Panama
Togo
Costa Rica
Libya
Ghana
Lithuania
Ireland
Mali
Kiribati
Zimbabwe
Kuwait
Armenia
Czech Republic
Andorra