#UnwontedConvos – The Millennial Town Hall Meeting, scheduled for September 21st 2019, is a summit to discuss issues consuming youth about the future. These include but are not limited to Career, Entrepreneurship, Governance, Economy, Policy, Politics, Social Problems, Social Infrastructure, Ethnicity & Social Cultural issues. These issues and their outcomes have pushed many to vices and literally pushed youth outside Nigeria to proverbial greener pastures (which sometimes are non-existent).

The future is curious and unclear web for everybody, even more so – the youth. In Nigeria, many are unable to see or plan for what is to come due to prevalence of discontent and chaos. Rising reported cases of depression, suicide, drugs and alcohol abuse coupled with age-long woes of unemployment, sky-high inflation and rapidly deteriorating social infrastructure have amplified a sense of hopelessness like never before. Hence there is a desperate need to DO something to reverse this trend.

#UnwontedConvos hosted by Elsie Godwin in partnership with various media platforms such as Plus TV Africa, Ynaija, Olori Super Gal, AskIfa.ng, MeetsMedia and ELSiEiSY, aims to help stem this tide and make some changes in the way and manner we analyze our situation and the true definition of hardwork and success. The fourth industrial revolution has got us all trying to catch up and we must be rightly equipped to remain valuable.

“Growing up as a young girl looking to make something and anything out of life, I never had anyone give me practical steps on how to choose a career or even navigate one while being open-minded and focused. I had to find the answers myself and hence learnt the hard way. I feel like I would have done better with proper guidance and true practical stories to rely on…” Said Elsie Godwin, the convener and Lead Anchor/Producer at Plus TV Africa.

“But I am grateful for my progress as a media personality both in the New and Traditional media. For this reason, bringing successful entrepreneurs and career people who are willing to share their struggles and practical steps has become important especially in this critical stage in our country. I hope to learn from them as well.” Elsie added.

The Millennial Town Hall Meeting is set to hold on Saturday, 21st September 2019. Speaking and answering Career and Professional related questions, live at the event are reputable professionals and successful young Nigerians such as Temitope Ogunsemo – Founder Krystal Digital Network Solutions, Harold Okwa – CEO of Vestates/Co-Founder & MD of Jetseta, Laila Ijeoma – Lailanews.com, Chidi Okereke – Creative Director, Devon Troy Copper, Nkem Offonabo – The Work-Life Organization, Temiloluwa Solomon – Founder, Probot Digital/President Banks Music, Lanre Basamta – Country Business and Marketing Manager, Cellulant Nigeria, and the Convener – Elsie Godwin. While Funmi Unuajefe – Senior Programmes Producer, Plus TV Africa, will serve as the Chief Whip of the millennial Town Hall Meeting.

The event is FREE to attend but attendees are expected to register at www.unwontedconvos .ng. The event is targeted at youth between the ages of 19 and 35 and open to the general public.

VANGUARD