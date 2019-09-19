… says no room for negligence

By Emmanuel Elebeke & marvelous Anthony

Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Ibrahim has warned staff and managements of agencies under his watch to stop behaving like civil servants for optimal performance and service delivery.

He also warned them to come up with innovative ways of enhancing their service delivery to woo more customers and investors into the sector, saying that failure to perform would lead to sanctions.

The minister gave the admonition on Thursday while declaring open The Y2019 Strategic Management Retreat of NIGCOMSAT limited organized by the board holding in Abuja.

He charged the board and management of NIGCOMSAT to strive harder in re-positioning the company for improved and efficient service delivery.

He noted that failure to deliver on their mandate would amount to endangering the opportunity they have, and urged them to devise means of appreciating good performance and discourage non-performance by staff.

‘‘Visibility and quality of service are short term targets of NIGCOMSAT. These are very important just as the medium and long term targets. This very important company is in a dilemma with regards to the debate of its privatization.

‘‘We should be able to give this important company another chance and see how it can improve on commercialization. You have to relearn and match your strategies with innovative ways of doing things and unlearn attitude of civil service. The name of NIGCOMSAT should be a household name.

‘‘By 2020, I want to see you obtain ISO27001 Certification. This will improve your image. Status quo must be challenged. There should be innovative ideas to turn things around. I am waiting for short term report to see what you can achieve. 2020 budget must be in alignment with federal government priority without unnecessarily wasting resources.

‘‘We must continue to measure your performance from time to time. Where you perform, you will be commended but where you go wrong you will receive a sanction.’’

‘‘We all know that the reason why this company is not viable, if it is, definitely the issue may not come. But looking at the challenges, that is why from time to time, such kind of issues emerge.

‘‘By turning things around, the debate will naturally disappear. That is why we all must come together and sees how we can turn things around. You should all realize that the staff of NIGCOPMSAT are not part of mainstream civil service because of that fact, you must change your perception and approach to issues. The problem is that most of your staff behave like they are from mainstream civil service when the situation is not the same.

‘‘The approach should be that of a company where people are looking for customers. Improve your social skills. You have a big responsibility to change the perception of your staff.

In his remarks, Chairman of NIGCOPMSAT board, Chief George Moghalu said that the retreat was aimed at reviewing their past, looking at the challenges and restrategize for the future to justify the confidence of government reposed in them.

He said the idea is to operate with innovative ideas bearing in mind that it is operating in a private sector driven environment, adding that it their intention to grow the company and make it sustainable, viable and competitive.

‘‘From the commitment board, management and staff of NigComSat, there is a determination to achieve the set target. The comment of the minister is very challenging, it falls in line with our plans and wishes of the management I am very confident.

‘‘Naturally, there could be challenges, as we get along as an organization there will be challenges, but the challenges are bound to come, the road cannot all be smooth. Certainly, the challenges are meant to be surmounted because there is a determination to surmount them and change the story of NIGCOMSAT for good.’’

Earlier in her address, the Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, Ms. Abimbola Alale said the retreat was an opportunity for them to review their past, here to come up with our own tailor-made solutions to address our peculiar problems.

‘‘Will use the retreat to relearn an innovative and new way of doing things and unlearn unproductive means approaches of doing things.

‘‘We want to transform and improve on the quality of our services. Our employees and partners have continued to meet challenges on the field. We should be proud of where we are today and where we are headed.’’

Vanguard News