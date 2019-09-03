UNLAWFUL DETENTION: 123 Jigawa men sue LASG for N1bn

LAGOS—The 123 men from Jigawa State who were detained by the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement Unit) and later released have instituted a N1 billion suit against the Lagos State Government before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

The men were intercepted on Moshalashi Road, Agege in Lagos alongside 48 motorcycles in a truck, which was coming from Jigawa State but were later released.

Abdullahi Yakubu on behalf of himself and the other men are asking the court to declare that the prevention of the applicants numbering 123 from moving into Lagos State by the state government without prima facie incriminating evidence against them constitute a flagrant violation of the 123 men’s right to move freely throughout Nigeria as guaranteed by section 41 of the Constitution Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

They are also praying the court to declare that their detention in the absence of prima facie incriminating evidence against them constitutes a violation of their right to personal liberty protected by section 35 of the Constitution Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

Other respondents in the suit are the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, the Chairman of the task force, Mr. Yinka Egbeyemi and the Attorney-General of Lagos State.

The 123 men, represented by Mr. Abba Hikima and other lawyers, are also asking the court to mandate the respondents to release to their seized motorcycles numbering 48, the truck conveying them, their wears and any other goods belonging to them in custody.