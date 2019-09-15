UNICEF partners Bauchi govt to save malnourished children

By Charles Agwam

Hope is underway for Bauchi children who suffer from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) as the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Bauchi government have partnered to fight malnutriton in under-5 children through the provision of Ready-To-Use-Therapeutic-Food (RUTF).

In an advocacy visit paid to Bauchi state governor at the weekend, the Chief of UNICEF Field Office, Bauchi, Bhanu Pathak said that UNICEF has set aside N270 million for the supply of RUTF commodities for the treatment of Bauchi state malnourished children, while appealing for counterpart funding from the government to save the lives of malnourished children in the state.

On his part, the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed resolved to partner with UNICEF and other development partners to effectively tackle the situation in the state.

He assured UNICEF of speedy release of counterpart funding to tackle malnutrition among under-5 children which has reportedly claimed the lives of many in the state.

According to the governor, “The present administration will ensure timely release of counterpart funding to UNICEF for the supply of commodities for the treatment of malnourished children in the state.”

Governor Mohammed who pledged the refund of N15 million unused fund to UNICEF, assured his visitors that his administration will be open and accountable to development partners and the Bauchi people.