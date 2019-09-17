The President, 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, has challenged the UN Member States to redouble their efforts to bridge gaps and act for the common good of the people across the world

Muhammad-Bande, who is also Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, made the call in his mission Statement presented at the opening of the 74th Session of the General Assembly, at the UN New York headquarters, USA, on Tuesday.

The president said the call had become imperative as “we prepare for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Organisation, and in line with the far-sighted vision of its founders.’’

He maintained that member nations of the General Assembly must continue to build trust with one another, deepen partnerships and show empathy.

According to him, this is the only way to resolve many challenges confronting the organisation.

“We will have to strive together, to deliver for all.’’

He reiterated that the Office of the President of the General Assembly for its 74th Session would work closely with the President of the Security Council, President of ECOSOC and the Secretary-General, to better ensure success in achieving the shared goals.

“Though, I am cognizant of the competing demands that will burden you during this period and beyond, I will continue to knock on your doors and count on your support to make the 74th session of the General Assembly a productive – even pleasant – one.

“This was what each, and every delegation had assured me they will do. I am thus most assured that we will achieve much during the session,” he said.

The President noted that by next week, Heads of State and Government would gather at the UN General Assembly Hall for the General Debate, and to devote attention to the Climate Action Summit, High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage and Sustainable Development Goals Summit.

He said the world leaders would also be expected to deliberate on the commemoration of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development, the International Day of the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons and the Mid-Term Review of the SAMOA Pathway.

“During that week, they will deliberate on issues that are key to improving the lives of billions of people around the world and pronounce policies to accentuate development.

“The outcomes of the deliberations during the High-Level week will guide our work during the rest of the session.

“We must never forget that the world looks up to the United Nations as a veritable vehicle for attaining peace and security, sustainable development and universal human rights,’’ he added.

Muhammad-Bande expressed appreciation to all the Member States for the confidence reposed in him.

The president assured them of his commitment to upholding the ethics of the Office of the President of the General Assembly and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

He particularly thanked former President Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, “for her excellent stewardship and tireless efforts in guiding our work during the 73rd session.’’

He also lauded the Secretary-General for his leadership and commitment to the United Nations and its ideals.

Vanguard