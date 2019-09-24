By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for what it described as his inspiring address at the United Nations 74th General Assembly in New York.

“We particularly commend the president’s call for strong action against xenophobia, racism, poverty, climate change, international crimes terrorism and other forms of threat to life”, APC said in a statement by its spokesman, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Tuesday night in Abuja.

The party added that; “from our previously battered international image, it is a thing of immense pride that Nigeria under the President Buhari-led APC administration is being restored to its respectable standing among the committee of progressive nations.

The theme of the current General Assembly is: “Galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion”. A stable and developed Nigeria is required to effectively support global efforts in combating and seeking solutions to equally global threats and challenges that we face.

“While the administration works to rebuild the economy, empower our citizens through social investments, curb corruption, check terrorism and other crimes, the President Buhari administration has demonstrated its solid commitment to the principles of the United Nations as regards mutual cooperation and partnership with member nations.

“The ongoing implementation of the National Social Investment Programme which seeks to build an inclusive society has economically touched the lives of many Nigerian households who before the pro-poor scheme, lived on the margin.

“Also, the administration’s diversification drive has benefitted previously and typically marginalised groups i.e. women and youth through participation in growing and support sectors such as agriculture and solid minerals.

“Clearly, the President Buhari administration is not oblivious to climate change and the dangers it portends. Government has taken visible actions against deforestation vis a vis aggressive national programmes to increase forest coverage across the country.

“Our elections are improving as witnessed with the 2019 General Elections and recently affirmed by the presidential tribunal. At the party level, the APC continues to demonstrate its support for progressive politics, internal democracy and inclusion, particularly of marginalised groups – disabled persons, women and youth.

“The fight against graft by the President Buhari administration has been hugely successful following the signing into law of the Nigerian arm of the global financial intelligence unit – Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit NFIU. The new law among other existing ones has boosted ongoing effort to combat money laundering, terrorism financing and check suspicious transactions

“The Party assures that under the President Buhari administration, Nigeria will remain a reliable and frontline global partner in the promotion of international peace, security and sustainable development.

‘The work to rebuild the country is not fully accomplished, but we can look back with pride at the strides and successes we have accomplished. With the support of Nigerians and indeed our global partners we will achieve the Nigeria of our dreams”, APC added.

