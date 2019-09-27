Unemployment: FCT Youth Centre underutilised, Minister laments

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of State in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has lamented the underutilisation of the Ultra Modern Youth Support Centre located in Nyanya aimed at promoting skill acquisition among youths in the territory.

The Minister, who advocated for an alternative source of funding for the centre assured that the FCT Administration will no longer rely on budgetary allocations to fund it, describing the centre as a sure way of creating jobs for residents.

Aliyu stated this when she paid a familiarisation visit to the Centre having received an operational briefing from the management staff of the FCT Social Development Secretariat (SDS).

According to her, the Federal Capital Territory Administration will collaborate with development partners to put the centre into good use to ensure that FCT youths acquire the needed skills for national development.

“It saddens me that we have an edifice like this not been put to the desired use required to impact positively on lives and quality of living of FCT youths and women. But hopefully, we know that together we can, and united we can do it. We shall leave no stone unturned and we will look for development partners to assist FCT in this great journey to make living better and impact positively.”

She, however, tasked the youths to be vigilant and protect the facilities in the centre against criminals and vandals, assuring that in no distant time the facilities at the centre would be put to proper use for the benefit of all.

The Minister, therefore, commended the leadership of the FCT Social Development Secretariat for their efforts in engaging the youth on various skills acquisition programmes.

Earlier in her remarks, the Ag. Secretary of Social Development Secretariat, Hajia Shefia Umar, commended the FCT Minister of State for her prompt response towards revitalization of the youth centre, noting that if put to effective use, FCT youths will be employers of labour instead of job seekers.

