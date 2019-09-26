Unclassified: Full transcript of Trump’s call to Ukraine president

The United States Trump administration has released the much-anticipated transcript summary of Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky after Mr Trump authorised publishing the transcript.

A memo summarising the call shows that the president urged Zelensky to probe Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company.

The memorandum released by the US Justice Department is not, according to the administration, a verbatim transcript. The text, according to a footnote, is the record of the notes and recollections of the officers and National Security Council policy staff “assigned to listen and memorialise the conversation in written form.” CBS News reported.

According to the call summary, Mr Trump told Zelensky, “There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that. So whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it…It sounds horrible to me.”

Below is the photo of the full transcript. It is made shareable after being marked unclassified,

Vanguard News Nigeria.