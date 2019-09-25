Mr Edward Kallon, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, has expressed shock and sadness over the murder of an aid worker by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno.

This is contained in a statement by the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), issued on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

Kallon called for unconditional release of other humanitarian workers in insurgents’ captivity.

“My most heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and colleagues.

“I am appalled and deeply saddened by the news of the horrific execution of an aid worker this morning,” he said.

Kallon also called on the authorities to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to justice.

“I am also extremely concerned about the increasingly dangerous and restrictive operating environment for implementing humanitarian assistance in crisis affected areas.

”Humanitarian aid workers continue to face challenges as they strive to deliver urgent, life-saving assistance,” he added.

The UN official renewed call for all parties to the conflict to ensure protection of aid workers and respect of international humanitarian law.

Kallon noted that services were being implemented in accordance with the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, independence and impartiality.

He reiterated that the humanitarian community was working in line with the 2019/2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy, jointly implemented in collaboration with the Federal Government.

According to him, the strategy entails provision of life saving assistance to 6.2 million vulnerable people in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

It will be recalled that the insurgents abducted six aid workers of the Action Against Hunger (AAH), an NGO, in July.

The insurgents on Tuesday released a video of the alleged execution of one of the abducted aid workers.

Vanguard, Nigeria News