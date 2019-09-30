Breaking News
Translate

UK will leave the EU on October 31: Finance Minister Javid says

On 12:45 pmIn Foreignby

The United Kingdom, the UK will leave the European Union. EU on Oct. 31, hopefully, with a deal, Finance Minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.

EU, UK
Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sajid Javid

“Hopefully we leave with a deal,” Javid told ITV. “If we cannot strike a deal, I think it is important to leave in any case and leave with no deal. It is not perfect but it is appropriate that we leave on the 31st.”

Javid repeatedly refused to set out how the government could deliver Brexit if there was no deal given a law, which demands the prime minister delay Brexit in such a scenario.

“The legislation that parliament has passed of course has made things more difficult, but we are clear our own policy is completely unchanged, we will be leaving on 31st,” Javid said.

Source: NAN

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.