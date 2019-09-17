Ugwuanyi inaugurates 8.8km Eha Amufu-Nkalagu Road

There was jubilation in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State yesterday, as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi inaugurated the 8.8-kilometre reconstructed portion of Ikem-Eha Amufu-Nkalagu Road, which was abandoned over 36 years ago.

The road, which was reconstructed for the people of the agrarian community of Eha Amufu in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, is a gateway to the North through Obollo-Afor, connecting Ebonyi State through Nkalagu and provides access to the Nigercem Factory at Nkalagu that used to be the mainstay of the economy and tourist attraction to the Eastern Nigeria.

Inaugurating the road, the governor said: “This project is part of our deliberate efforts to provide critical infrastructure to the rural communities to improve the quality of life, ease evacuation of agricultural produce and facilitate market linkages, improve earnings among rural population, stimulate local commerce and ultimately reduce poverty, while curtailing rural-urban migration.”

The governor maintained that “integrated rural development and inclusive governance are the major planks of our administration,” adding that “we have vigorously pursued these objectives through numerous strategic rural infrastructural interventions.”

Describing the road as one of the oldest federal roads in the country, built before the Civil War, Governor Ugwuanyi, who was accompanied by the Speaker of the State Assembly, Edward Ubosi, his colleagues, and the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Prince Cornelius Nnaji, among others, revealed that it was last rehabilitated in 1981 by the administration of Senator Jim Nwobodo as governor of old Anambra State.

Appreciating the jubilant mood of the people of the area who came out en masse to witness the event, the governor said: “We are encouraged by the happy faces of the people from communities in Eha Amufu and environs.

“Your prayers and sincere support have been our major sources of strength and inspiration. We are in government to alleviate the sufferings of our people and we remain irrevocably committed to this mission.”

