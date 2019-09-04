Following the inauguration of a five-man Joint Security Committee set up by the southeast governors, during their last meeting in Enugu, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has approved the appointment of the former Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Mr Aloysius Okorie, as a member of the committee.

In a statement by the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Professor Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, Mr Okorie replaces the retired Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Ogbonna Onovo, who was recently appointed as Security Consultant to the state government.

The statement added that the change became necessary to enable Mr. Onovo, who served as Chairman of Security Ad-hoc Committee, constituted by Gov. Ugwuanyi, alongside 11 other committees for the reform of the state’s Public Service, ample time for the implementation of the committee’s recommendations.

Other members of the South East Joint Security Committee, to be located in Enugu State, include, Maj. Gen. Abel Obi Umahi Rtd., (Chairman), Capt. Awa Agwu (Rtd.), CP Ikechukwu Aduba (Rtd.) and Mr. Raymond Nkemdirim.

Okorie’s appointment, according to the statement, takes effect from September 2, 2019.

