Ugwuanyi appoints former AIG into S’East Security C’ttee

Following the inauguration of a five-man Joint Security Committee by the South-East Governors, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved the appointment of the former Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG, Mr. Aloysius Okorie, as a member of the committee.

In a statement by the Secretary to Enugu State Government, Professor Simon Ortuanya, Mr. Okorie replaces the retired Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ogbonna Onovo, who was recently appointed as Security Consultant to the state government.

The statement added that the change became necessary to enable Mr. Onovo, who served as Chairman of Security Ad Hoc Committee, constituted by Ugwuanyi, alongside 11 other committees for the reform of the state’s public service, ample time for the implementation of the committee’s recommendations.

Okorie’s appointment, according to the statement, took effect from September 2.

Vanguard