SENATOR James Manger of Delta South Senatorial district of Delta State has reacted to Saturday’s ruling by the election tribunal sacking him as senator with an order for a rerun in 90days.

Former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan through his lawyer, Thomson Okpoko, had approached the tribunal seeking the nullification of the election over gross electoral malpractice during the February 23 poll.

Expressing confidence of his winning even in a likely rerun, Senator Manager who disclosed that he will be appealing the ruling, said: “I have been studying the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal with my legal team for Delta South Senatorial District which sat in Asaba today. I have also read the reaction from Dr Emma Uduaghan (immediate past governor of Delta state).

“I want to firstly thank my dear people of Delta South senatorial district for your show of solidarity, affection, goodwill and support at this time as always.

“I am in a small corner laughing and I remain unperturbed. This judgement is certainly a miscarriage of justice and truly the tribunal erred in all fronts.

“We will definitely appeal the judgement. I want to urge my supporters to remain calm and patient for the outcome of our appeal for this is just a temporary setback.

“Going forward, Dr. Emma Uduaghan is well aware that if the election is conducted 50 times I will emerge victorious. Thank you and may Almighty God bless you all. We will triumph.”

