Uche Maduagwu to Juliet Ibrahim: Avoid men who are morally corrupt

On 2:05 amIn Entertainment, Newsby

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche  Maduagwu, recently took to his Instagram page to advise screen diva, Juliet Ibrahim, to avoid men who he describes as ‘morally bankrupt’ if she wants to experience a blissful life again.

Ibrahim
Juliet

Recall that Juliet Ibrahim’s marriage to her ex-hubby, Kwadwo Safo Jnr. ended about four years ago after she discovered her husband had impregnated another lady. Her relationship with singer, Iceberg Slim also ended about a year ago.

Maduagwu, however, advised the screen diva that it is better to be in a relationship with a broke man than one who cheats. “If you want to smell marriage again, avoid men who are morally bankrupt. My dear, a man that can cheat on you for years without you knowing is morally bankrupt. It is even better to be in a relationship with a boyfriend that is broke because one day, God will open doors for him, than a comfortable man that is morally bankrupt,” he wrote.

