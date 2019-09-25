U.S. Consulate launches academy for women entrepreneurs

By Providence Emmanuel

The United States Consulate General in Lagos has launched the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), a State Department-led initiative that supports women entrepreneurs around the world.

In a statement, U.S. Consul General, Ms Claire Pierangelo, said that the goal of the AWE is to teach women around the world to become successful entrepreneurs, adding that women empowerment would be key to Nigeria’s long-term economic development.

Pierangelo said that the role of women is crucial for the progress of national economies, stating:

“One of the U.S. government’s goals is to promote entrepreneurship worldwide. Through the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, we are doing just that by giving these ambitious businesswomen the skills they need to take their ventures to the next level. Women are the backbone of society no matter what country you are in. When women are working, the country is working.”

Also read:

Meanwhile, the consulate hinted that it scheduled to hold a week-long long program where leading local business leaders will help facilitate the workshop. They include: Ms. Inya Lawal, alumna of the Fortune-U.S. Department of State Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership program; Dr. Henrietta Onwuegbuzie, Academic Director, Owner-Manager Program at the Lagos Business School; Ms. Hansatu Adegbite, Executive Director at Women in Management and Business (WIMBIZ); and Ms. Teju Abisoye, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund.

In addition, participants will receive access to DreamBuilder, a blended business-training course developed through a partnership between Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management and global copper mining company Freeport-McMoRan.

The AWE is a component of the White House Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, designed to empower women worldwide to fulfil their economic potential, thereby creating conditions for increased stability, security, and prosperity for all.

According to the statement, “During a week-long program, a diverse group of 100 women selected from a pool of over 6,000 applicants, would receive lessons on business management, network with like-minded entrepreneurs and mentors, and learn the practical skills required to create successful and sustainable businesses.”

Vanguard