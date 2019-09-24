Breaking News
U.S. Chamber Of Commerce appoints Benedict Peters to advisory board of the U.S.-Africa Business Center

On 5:21 pmIn Newsby

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced that Benedict Peters, Chairman and CEO of AITEO, will serve on the Board of Advisors for the U.S.-Africa Business Center. The mission of the U.S.-Africa Business Center is to build lasting prosperity for Africans and Americans through job creation and entrepreneurial spirit, something that Mr. Peters has been active in on the continent for many years.

Welcoming Mr. Peters to the Board of Advisors, Chairman of the U.S.-Africa Business Centre, Scott Eisner remarks: “We value and appreciate the insights from companies such as yours as they not only benefit the Center but also play a pivotal role in strengthening the ties between the United States and countries throughout Africa.”

Mr. Peters will join CEO’s from many Fortune 500 companies who have a strong presence in Africa, including Banco Prestigío, BP, Caterpillar, Chevron, IBM, MasterCard, Microsoft, and many others.

